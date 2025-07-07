Anambra police arrest 25-year-old man, Samuel Eze, caught with a severed female brea*t in Awada; investigation is ongoing

Officers rescue a kidnapped truck driver and recover ₦9.5 million worth of goods; three suspects arrested after hijacking delivery truck

Police recover stolen Toyota Sienna van in Obosi during patrols and vow to intensify operations to curb insecurity across the state

Anambra state - Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old man found in possession of a severed female brea*t.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, July 7, by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspect, identified as Samuel Eze, was apprehended by a joint security patrol team on Saturday, July 6, in the Awada area of the state.

A 25-year-old man caught with a mutilated female body part in Anambra prompts swift action from the Nigerian police.

Source: Original

Ikenga said that the human part was immediately recovered from the suspect and deposited at a morgue as investigations into the disturbing discovery continue.

Police rescue kidnapped driver, recover goods worth N9.5 million

In a separate operation, officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the command rescued a kidnapped truck driver and recovered goods worth more than ₦9.5 million.

The operation was carried out around 12:45pm on Thursday, July 4, following intelligence received by the squad.

Three suspects: Udegenyi Ugochukwu (38), Anayochukwu Okonkwo (47), and Good Odigili (47), were arrested in connection with the crime.

According to police, the suspects confessed that they had hijacked a truck loaded with custard powder meant for delivery in Asaba, Delta state. They tied up the driver and abandoned him in a bush before diverting the goods to Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra state, The Cable reported.

Stolen vehicle recovered during routine patrol

The command also announced the recovery of a suspected stolen vehicle during a routine patrol in the state.

Ikenga stated that on Friday, July 5, operatives recovered a custom-coloured Toyota Sienna van with registration number 736 JP, inscribed with "Forum of Accountants Delta state", along Okpuno-Umuota village in Obosi.

He urged anyone with valid proof of ownership to visit the police headquarters for verification and possible collection of the vehicle.

Police promise continued patrols to tackle insecurity

Police vows to deploy more force against criminals in Anambra state.

Source: Twitter

While assuring residents of their safety, DSP Ikenga said the Anambra Police Command will continue its joint patrols and intelligence-led operations to tackle insecurity across the state, Vanguard reported.

He reiterated the command's commitment to swift response, community collaboration, and thorough investigation to ensure justice and security prevail.

Relatives kill, bury sibling in shallow grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Police arrested two relatives who allegedly killed and buried a family member in a shallow grave in Anambra state.

The State Commissioner for Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, said the deceased was beaten to death after he had been caught stealing.

Itam said the relatives buried the deceased in the Oko community, Orumba North local government area, to cover up a crime.

Source: Legit.ng