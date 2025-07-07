Liverpool star Diogo Jota and former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai passed away last week Thursday

Super Falcons forward Rinsola Babajide scored in the 3-0 win over Tunisia and paid tribute to Diogo Jota

Nigerian football fans have criticised her for honouring a foreigner over her countryman after her first goal

Super Falcons star Rinsola Babajide has fired back at fans for criticising her over her choice of paying tribute to Diogo Jota over Peter Rufai after her goal against Tunisia.

Liverpool forward Jota and his brother André Silva passed away in the early hours of Thursday, and former Super Eagles goalkeeper Rufai died hours later on the same day.

Rinsola Babajide celebrates after scoring for Nigeria against Tunisia. Photo from @CAFWomen.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are currently in the quest for their 10th continental title at the ongoing 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

They defeated Tunisia 3-0 in their opening match, and Babajide scored and provided another assist, but her goal celebration has earned her criticism from Nigerians.

She replicated Jota's goal celebration as a tribute to the departed star, but some Nigerian fans believed her tribute should have gone to Peter Rufai instead.

Babajide explains her goal celebration

The UDG Tenerife forward, during her post-match interviews, confirmed the celebration was aimed at honouring the memory of the late Portuguese star and his brother.

“It was for Diogo Jota and his brother as well, that was like one of his biggest celebrations at the club, we call it his signature celebration, so I just wanted to do something for him,” she told Ademola Victor TV.

“He was one of my best players at the club when I was there as well, and may their souls rest in perfect peace.”

Rinsola spent four years at Liverpool Women from 2018 to 2022, during which she was named the Women's Player of the Year in the 2019/20 season.

Rinsola Babajide reacts to fans' criticism

Rinsola Babajide is not keeping quiet on the criticism from some of her countrymen after her tribute to Jota after his goal in the WAFCON opener against Tunisia. She issued a message on her X page displaying her defiance.

“No matter what you do, people will judge you, so just do what makes you happy 🤍 peace & love always! 😘,” she wrote.

She earned the support of some fans in her comments section, who questioned why she was

@kinglabi_ wrote:

“But why are they judging you? Because I don’t understand!! You were a player of Liverpool football club so what’s the problem here? Omo do your thing Sabi girl and good game ❤️.”

Rinsola Babajide playing against teammate Rasheedat Ajibade in a Liga F match. Photo by Oscar J. Barosso.

@FairyTale424 wrote:

"Majority of Nigerians pass through a lot, they can't control their emotions. Just understand, I know you did it for love. Diogo lives on.”

@Duchessofsport wrote:

“Well said. You had an outstanding performance. Don’t let the noise distract you. 👌🏽.”

Asisat Oshoala paid tribute to Peter Rufai

Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoala paid tribute to Peter Rufai by writing the name of the legendary Nigerian goalkeeper on her wristband during the WAFCON opener against Tunisia.

Oshoala returned to the team for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics and opened the scoring in the fourth minute to give the Super Falcons a bright start.

