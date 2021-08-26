Newlywed, Sandra Iheuwa and her husband, Steve Thompson, recently got married and are on their honeymoon

In a recent post in which Iheuwa showed off her man, an Instagram followed accused her of doing so in order to irk her baby daddy, Ubi Franklin

Iheuwa reacted to the comment, explaining that she is living her truth and sharing her happiness

Ubi Franklin's baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, recently cleared the air concerning the reason behind posting her love life on social media.

Iheuwa responds to follower

Recall Iheuwa only recently got married to her beau and Royal Hair CEO, Steve Thompson.

Iheuwa cleared the air about trying to spite Ubi Franklin. Photo credit: @sandraiheuwa, @ubifranklintriplemg

Source: Instagram

Well, due to her constant posting of their fun times together starting from the moment she got engaged down to her honeymoon, some of her followers believed she was doing it to spite Franklin with whom things have become estranged.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

One of such people wrote under her recent post:

"U just dey pepper Ubi kai "

Responding to the follower's comment, Iheuwa explained that she was living her truth and saw nothing wrong with sharing her happiness.

In her words:

"I'm not peppering anybody. I'm living in my truth and sharing my happiness, ain't nothing wrong with that. Everything is not about peppering. Leave the past where it is. Live and let live."

See post below:

Ubi Franklin appreciates his first three baby mamas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the talent manager shared photos of his ex-wife, actress Lilian Esoro and the two other women on his Instagram page, and accompanied it with a lovely writeup.

There's no clear reason as to why Franklin left out his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, but she is the only one who has constantly dragged him on social media.

Ubi and Lilian Esoro have a son together and in his post to her, appreciated her for always holding it down and making sacrifices for him.

View of Obi Cubana's Abuja mansion

With the extravagant display of wealth at Obi Cubana's mum's burial in Oba, Anambra state, the billionaire businessman has become a person of interest.

Just recently, talent manager and blogger, Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page with photos showing the exterior of Obi Cubana's magnificent Abuja mansion.

The beautiful white house is a two-storey building held by strong pillars on marble floors which also boasts of a beautiful water fountain at the back.

Source: Legit