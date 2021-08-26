Three women in the North East Region of Ghana have been rendered widows after their husband lost his life in a battle with an elephant

A hardworking Ghanaian farmer has left three and 13 children behind after he was reportedly killed by an elephant following a brief confrontation.

Citinewsroom reports that the incident happened at the Yankazia community in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region on August 25, 2021.

How the incident happened

It is reported that the deceased and another man were on a motorbike when they accidentally hit an elephant that was crossing the road with a couple of others.

Battle for survival

In revenge, the huge mammal vent out its anger on both men but one of them managed to escape whilst the other's life was drained out completely by the elephant.

Pulse.com.gh reports that after killing and mutilating the body of the farmer completely on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the elephants proceeded to invade three other communities; Soanvusi, Nasuan, and Tuna.

Police personnel from the Gambaga District have begun an investigation into the incident with the help of a medical officer from the Baptist Medical center in Nalerigu.

The deceased is reported to have left behind eight boys, and five girls aside from his three wives.

