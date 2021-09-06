Nelson Effiong, a former senator representing Eket Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom state,

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - A former senator representing Eket Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom state, Nelson Effiong, was abducted by some gunmen in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state.

Channels TV reports that the victim was kidnapped by three-armed hoodlums at his lounge, a popular sit-out along Oron road in Uyo.

Legit.ng gathered that the gunmen reportedly stormed the venue at about 9:00 pm on the night of Sunday, September 5, opening fire on customers in the lounge, after which the Senator was taken away while several customers at the bar were injured during the attack.

According to the report, the armed men stormed the sit-out with a Toyota Camry car and shot sporadically forcing customers and other guests to scamper for safety before whisking the victim away.

The Punch also reports that no fewer than eight persons were reportedly injured in a stampede during the kidnap operation which lasted for some minutes.

An eyewitness reportedly said:

“The incident occurred at about 9.00pm on Sunday night. The armed men stormed the sit-out with a Toyota Camry Car and started shooting sporadically, sending the customers and other guests to scamper for safety before they made straight for the former senator."

The state public relations officer in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, also confirmed the kidnapping to Channels Television.

He said:

“The command has received the report about the abduction of the victim and the commissioner of police has immediately ordered a discreet investigation into the matter. I believe that in no distance time, he would be rescued.

“The CP has also condemned the act and said no resources will be spared to ensure that he is rescued and situations like that are not tolerated. Steps have been taken and steps on the way to ensure that the situation is brought under control."

