One of the foremost opposition leaders in Nigeria, Peter Obi, said the alleged assault on a factional NANS president raises critical questions about the independence of student leadership in Nigeria

Obi warned that the country’s youths should not feel coerced, silenced, or absorbed into political agendas that do not reflect their will

The Labour Party (LP) chieftain stressed that the alleged oppression of young voices under the Bola Tinubu administration, "whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, is a dangerous path that we must not normalise"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, on Sunday, May 4, said the accusations surrounding the alleged abduction of a prominent youth leader raises critical questions about the independence of student leadership in Nigeria as well as "the subtle erosion of young voices in our democracy".

Legit.ng recalls that Atiku Abubakar Isah, an individual who claimed to be the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), recently accused Seyi Tinubu of assault, bribery, and abduction.

Atiku berates reported assault on NANS' Atiku Isah amid alleged Seyi Tinubu's involvement. Photo credits: @MMAFAVE, @MvembaDizolele

Source: Twitter

Pictures of a battered man who appeared to be Isah trended on X (formerly Twitter).

During a press conference on Wednesday, April 30, Isah alleged that Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, and the minister of youth development Ayodele Olawande, offered him a N100 million bribe in Lagos to promote the president.

According to Isah, he rejected the offer, stating that he could not promote a president who had not delivered results. He claimed that, upon refusal, plans were made to abduct him.

Reacting to the allegations, Obi bemoaned the alleged oppression, warning that 'whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, it is a dangerous path that we must not normalise' in Nigeria.

The Labour Party (LP) chieftain and presidential hopeful said:

"Troubling are allegations surrounding the so-called abduction of the NANS President If true, it raises critical questions about the independence of student leadership and the subtle erosion of young voices in our democracy. Nigeria’s youth should not feel coerced, silenced, or absorbed into political agendas that do not reflect their will. The oppression of young voices, whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, is a dangerous path that we must not normalise."

Obi added:

"We must return to a Nigeria where justice is done and is seen to be done without theatrics or abuse. A country where youth can speak freely, judges can serve with dignity, and institutions act responsibly. That is the Nigeria we must rebuild. A new Nigeria is possible."

Seyi Tinubu denies involvement in NANS crisis

Meanwhile, Seyi Tinubu denied allegations linking him to the internal crisis rocking NANS.

In a statement posted via his Instagram account, Seyi refuted the accusations made by Atiku Isah, who claimed to be the NANS president, describing them as false and defamatory.

Atiku kicks as NANS' factional president accuses Seyi Tinubu of assault

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar said President Tinubu must urgently rein in his family members, particularly his son, Seyi Tinubu, to maintain order.

The call by the presidential hopeful was contained in a recent statement, signed by Paul Ibe, a key member of Atiku's media office.

Atiku alleged that Seyi is "determined to purchase political loyalty for his father by any means necessary, including coercion, violence, and intimidation".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng