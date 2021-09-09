There is tension in the air as gunmen have reportedly attacked travellers and kidnaped five persons in Ondo state

According to reports, the commercial bus was loaded with eighteen passengers that were heading towards Abuja from Lagos state

As at the time of filing this report, the divisional police officer in charge of the area has confirmed the incident

Again, a commercial bus with 18 passengers was attacked by some bandits along Ido Ani-Ifira Expressway, Ondo State on Wednesday, September 8.

The Punch reported that the bus was heading towards Abuja from Lagos state when it was attacked.

The bandits were said to have dragged the victims into the bush to an unknown destination.

There is panic in the air as unknown gunmen attack travellers and kidnap 5 persons in Ondo state. photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the divisional police officer in charge of Isua Akoko police division, Hakeem Sadiq, has confirmed the incident.

He said the case was reported, adding that the anti-kidnapping unit of the division and other security agencies are working hard to rescue the travellers.

Details later…

Recall that the police in Ekiti state on Saturday, August 7, confirmed a gun attack on travellers in the state on Friday night, The Nation report indicates further.

The police spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu said the gunmen shot the driver of the vehicle, a LEXUS 330 SUV, dead and they took the two other occupants of the vehicle away.

Breaking: Popular Northern Emir dies few months after bandits killed his son

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Niger State, Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, is dead. The emir who died at the age of 84, spent 47 years on the throne.

Details of his death are sketchy but the report further indicates that the monarch died at an Abuja Hospital.

No official statement has been issued from the family and palace but a source confirmed the demise of the monarch.

Meanwhile, the Emir’s death comes three months after bandits gunned down his son during an attack on the monarch’s farm.

Fire on the Mountain: Gunmen invade Palace, abduct Niger District Head

In another heartbreaking episode for Nigerians, a district head has been kidnapped by bandits in Niger state.

According to reports, the latest victim, Dr Mahmud Aliy, is the district head of Wawa community in Borgu kingdom. He was kidnapped in his palace around 9.30pm on Saturday, September 4.

Legit.ng gathered that the criminals were reported to have stormed the palace with different weapons and went straight to the community leader’s room after he had retired to bed. He was kidnapped in the presence of his wives.

Source: Legit