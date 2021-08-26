Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Nengi has secured a film role, which would see her feature in a project alongside popular actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)

Taking to Instagram to share their amazing moment on a film set, Nengi noted that she’s grateful for working with RMD

The Lockdown housemate acknowledged that RMD is a Nollywood film legend, and featuring in a film with him means she’s blown

Former BBNaija housemate Nengi could not contain her excitement after working with Nollywood film legend Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD).

Sharing a picture of their moment on a film set with her social media followers, Nengi disclosed that she would feature in a new film that’s underway alongside the renowned thespian.

BBNaija star Nengi to feature in a new film alongside RMD. Photo Credit: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

Captioning the picture, Nengi expressed her excitement, saying she’s blown for working on the set of the movie with RMD.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react

Soon after Nengi shared her picture with RMD, her fans thronged her page to shower accolades on her for making giant moves.

Read some of their comments below:

Kayodekasum:

“Pleasure working with you Nengi.”

Bbnaijashaderoom_

“Yessss! Keep moving Nengi don’t wait for no one.”

Javena_green:

“I’m proud of you girl.”

Zaaraaa25:

“Baby God is showing off with you.”

Legit.jalabiya_ng:

“Nengi Pengi.”

Mrzonesan:

“Wow.... Congratulations pengi.”

King_emijessy:

“A LEGEND AND A QUEEN.”

Nengi flaunts her new car

In related news, Nengi recently flaunted her newly acquired range rover on social media.

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, the BBNaija Lockdown housemate could be seen moving around her new whip.

Nengi’s latest automobile acquisition excited her fans, such that they thronged her page to congratulate her.

Actress Inem Peter begins her hunt for a husband

In other news, Nollywood actress Inem Peters has commenced her search for a serious man who would consider her as a wife.

Calling for men seeking for a woman to make their wives, Peter listed some of the things she would offer any lucky man that would marry me.

The thespian said amongst those things she's willing to do is cooking and cleaning. She further said she wouldn't mind going the extra mile in ‘the other room’.

Source: Legit