Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nengi, shared a video on her Instastory in which she showed off her latest automobile acquisition

The Lockdown star can be seen getting out of the new Range Rover ride and moving around the car as she announced her new whip alert

Several fans have taken to social media to celebrate the reality star and shoe entrepreneur over her latest purchase

When it comes to big-money moves, Rebecca Nengi Hampson sure stays on top of her game.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star recently purchased for herself a new Range Rover car and the news has since gone viral online.

The reality star recently got another car. Photo credit: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

This comes months after fans gifted her a black Range Rover car in January.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Lockdown ex-housemate announced the new whip alert with a video of herself showing off the luxury white ride.

Watch video below:

Proud of Nengi

The video which has since been reshared by numerous blogs had her fans gushing over with pride and some took to the comment section to celebrate the reality star's latest move.

Check out some comments below:

senamkoffie:

"Congratulations baby girl, work hard play hard, God is good "

abiolaflawless:

"Congrats her ooo dont hate on her glory oo‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

iyareexcel55:

"Am super proud of nengi"

doyinsolafash:

"Well deserved for a pretty hardworking girl with a pretty attitude . Loml❤️Sisi Nene❤️"

solly_phee:

"Thank God we know here my fans got me a Range "

bomsylala8:

"Nengi is not your mates.... Abeg collect your respect joor..."

Big Brother Naija Season 6

The long wait is finally coming to an end for fans of reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) as a new season is set to premiere on July 24.

Organisers of the reality show at a press conference held on Monday, July 19, made the disclosure about the much anticipated sixth season.

It was also disclosed that all housemates for the forthcoming season have been selected, tested and quarantined while they await entry into Big Brother’s house.

Source: Legit.ng News