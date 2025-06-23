Favour Ofili has reportedly switched allegiance to represent Turkey after a fallout with officials of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria

Ofili expressed frustration after missing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to inadequate doping test confirmations

She was also excluded from the Women's 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, despite her status as one of Nigeria’s top sprinters

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) expressed disappointment over reports that sprint star Favour Ofili has switched her international allegiance to Turkey.

Jamaican-based journalist Kayon Raynor broke the news on X, disclosing that the 22-year-old athlete informed the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of her decision, effective May 31, 2025.

Ofili reportedly cited frustrations with the AFN, including missing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to inadequate doping test confirmations and being excluded from the 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, despite her status as one of Nigeria’s top sprinters.

Favour Ofili of Team Nigeria reacts after the women's 200m semi-finals at the Stade de France during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Sam Barnes.

Source: Getty Images

She wrote on Instagram:

"It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games. I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter my name. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity."

Although she reached the 200m final in Paris, finishing sixth, these incidents strained her relationship with Nigerian officials.

Raynor noted that Ofili claimed that her nationality switch was not due to financial gains.

AFN reacts to Ofili's international switch

AFN president Tonobok Okowa explained that neither the athlete nor the World Athletics has officially notified the AFN of the change. He said per Punch:

"If this is true, it is sad, disheartening and painful but we are yet to get any official statement from her or any correspondence from World Athletics, on her request.

"She is a promising athlete with huge potential."

He distanced his administration from the Tokyo 2020 issues, which occurred under the previous board.

According to him, his administration made efforts including funding 60 per cent of doping tests for the Paris Games and providing training grant to all participants.

However, he admitted that attempts to reconcile with Ofili have been unsuccessful, saying it seems she has now focused on her move to Turkey.

Despite their disappointment, the AFN stated it would not block Ofili’s decision, calling her a “promising athlete” and extending goodwill.

Okowa continued:

"From the moves we have been making to get her fully prepared and back to the big athletics family and her response, it’s also clear that she had been preparing and working on her new found Turkish love.

"She is old enough to decide what’s best for her but it is painful and hard to take for us, however, we will not stop her, she is still our child, sister and daughter."

Ofili still a Nigerian athlete

Meanwhile, Ofili remains a Nigerian athlete on the World Athletics Website.

Under its rules, her switch to Turkey would require a three-year waiting period, delaying eligibility until 2028, unless a waiver is granted for “exceptional circumstances” like systemic mismanagement or welfare concerns.

Favour Ofili of Team Nigeria reacts after qualifying in the Women's 200m Round heats on day seven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Reports also suggest she could receive a $500,000 signing bonus, $30,000 monthly stipends, and up to $1 million in medal bonuses from Turkey, which has been recruiting top athletes globally.

Ofili compensated after Olympics drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that the head of the newly created Nigerian Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, released the investigation findings into Ofili's case at the Paris Olympics.

The report found the AFN guilty, with its secretary general, Mrs. Rita Mosindi and technical director, Mr Samuel Onikeku, facing sanctions.

The Federation was ordered to pay the athlete a sum of ₦8,000,000 (about $5,000) as compensation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng