A former Nigerian president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was on Thursday, August 26, inaugurated as the chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda.

Speaking of his Facebook page, Jonathan disclosed that he also performed his first official duty at the institution.

The occasion was the 10th graduation ceremony of the university today in Kampala on Thursday.

His words:

"I am pleased to have been formally inaugurated as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda and to have performed my first official function in that capacity at the 10th Graduation Ceremony of the University today in Kampala, Uganda.

"I congratulate the new graduands and urge them to deploy their knowledge towards positively impacting people, building a community of reformers and improving the society."

