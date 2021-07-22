Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has landed another high-profile appointment making the West-African nation proud

Jonathan was recently made the chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP)-Africa

The Peoples Democratic Party in reaction to Jonathan's new appointment congratulated the former Nigerian leader

Nigeria's Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed as chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP)-Africa.

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known on Thursday, July 22, by Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ologbondiyan in a statement shared on the PDP's Facebook page said the appointment was in recognition of Jonathan's leadership qualities as a democrat and his resounding success in peace-keeping efforts across the world.

The opposition party also took the opportunity to also congratulate Jonathan on his appointment as the Chancellor of Cavendish University, Uganda (CUU).

In reaction to the appointment, PDP urged the former president to deploy his wealth of experience in his new mandate.

ISCP-Africa is an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) which is an organisation in general consultative status with the United Nations (UN).

Source: Legit.ng