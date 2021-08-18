Governor Yahaya Bello has continued his campaign against rotational presidency ahead of the 2023 polls

The Kogi governor who has since indicated his interest to contest says competence should be the most important criterion for the position

The governor reiterated his stance at an event held in Lafia by the National Youth Council of Nigeria

Lafia - Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has said competence should be the main focus of Nigerians, as they choose the country's next president in 2023.

Bello said this in remarks made on his behalf by his chief of staff, Mohammed Abdulkareem during an event in Nasarawa state on Tuesday, August 17.

Governor Bello has not hidden in interest in succeeding President Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The choice of who becomes the next president of Nigeria in 2023 must be on the basis of who the cap fits and not the region he or she hails from.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Premium Times newspaper reports that the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination says no election would hold in Nigeria in 2023 unless the federal government agrees to hold a referendum for all self-determination groups in the country.

Banji Akintoye, the chairman of the group, said if the 2023 election is halted in 2021, the 1999 Constitution would give way to regional referendums for self-determination.

He added that the immediate suspension of preparations towards the 2023 general election should be treated as a matter of urgency.

In a related development, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has berated the All Progressive Congress (APC), over its management of Nigeria, saying that by 2023, the ruling party would have completely wrecked the country.

According to him, the next political party to take over the helms of leadership in 2023 would have the herculean task of fixing the country.

He said the country’s current challenge is not just as a result of banditry and kidnapping activities but leadership failure.

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has reiterated his call for power to shift to southern Nigeria.

Governor Zulum stated that power shift should be adopted because the unity of Nigeria is very important.

He added that the APC had zoned the presidency to northern Nigeria based on the agreement that in the year 2023, the presidency would go to the south.

Source: Legit.ng