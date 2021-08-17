President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 17, showered praises on Rev. Israel Akanji, the president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention

Akanji turned 60 years on Tuesday amid rejoicing with family members, friends, and the body of Christ

In a congratulatory message, the president called on the Christian leader to use his experience to serve the country more

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his goodwill message as he celebrates with Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, the president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, on his 60th birthday.

In a message sent through his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari celebrated the life of Rev. Akanji, whose life, he said, is dedicated to the service of God, the church, and humanity.

Buhari noted that Akanji has dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity

The president expressed certainty that the renowned cleric's commitment to improving the lives of many, through preaching and teaching the gospel is born out of deep and sincere love for God and his fellow men.

He noted saluted "Akanji’s compassion, abhorrence to violence and his biblical posture on all national issues, with a clear preference for dialogue, peace and the wellbeing of society."

While praying for his wellbeing, the Nigerian leader urged the Baptist's spiritual head to "use his wealth of knowledge and experience to keep serving the nation."

Kaduna kidnap: We've produced president, provided education for 166yrs, Baptist Church wails

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Baptist Convention had bitterly decried the abduction of students of Bethel Baptist School in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

According to the church, Nigeria had enjoyed 166 years of quality education from its schools in some parts of the country with a lot of laudable track records.

This was revealed by Akanji who spoke with journalists on Friday, July 9.

Akanji, who regretted the recent kidnap of schoolchildren in Kaduna, disclosed that the church started this task of providing state-of-the-art education for Nigeria in 1855, adding that politicians like Olusegun Obasanjo and MKO Abiola were products of its efforts.

He stated:

“One thing we have been letting everybody know is that the Baptist denomination has given education to Nigeria since 1855. For 166 years now, the Nigerian Baptist Convention has been providing education."

