Following recent and deadly attacks in some parts of the state, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again reacted to the unrest in Jos

The chairman of the association, in Jos North LGA, Reverend Father Polycarp Gana and Secretary, Rev. Ezekiel Noam, condemned the killing of innocent citizens in Yalwa community

The association thereby urged religious leaders to stop making comments that would trigger further attacks in the state

Plateau state, Jos- It was learnt that there is tension and anxiety in plateau state and Jos, following gruesome murder of innocent citizens by unknown gunmen.

This has led to series of reactions in the country and has become a worrisome issue on the part of government and the people at home and abroad.

In light of the above assertion, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jos north local government area of Plateau has condemned the killing of innocent citizens in Yalwa Zangam community of the locality, Vanguard report.

The CAN in Jos North LGA has reacted to the recent attack on innocent citizens in Yalwa Zangam community. Photo credit: Christian Association of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The chairman of the association, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Gana and secretary, Rev. Ezekiel Noam, in a statement signed and released on Wednesday, August 25, expressed worry over the incident.

They thereby cautioned religious leaders to cease from making comments that could lead to violence in the state.

The statement reads:

“We reiterate and condemn aggressively these killings and attacks on innocent citizens of Yalwa Zangam community in their homes.

“This is sad, unfortunate, and worrisome.

“We call on clerics in the state to desist from making inciting statements but preach peace, understanding, and solidarity among the people.

The association advised Christians to be watchful and prayerful and urged them to defend themselves during unprovoked attacks.

It also urged citizens to strengthen surveillance efforts in communities and report suspicious movements to security agencies for prompt response.

Earlier, gunmen had invaded the community Tuesday, August 24, killed scores, and torched many houses.

Punch report further indicate that the paramount ruler of the Anaguta ethnic nationality in the state, Johnson Jauro, confirmed the attack in Jos on Wednesday, August 25.

Fear of Attacks Cripples UNIJOS As Ogun, Kwara Evacuate Stranded Students, Corps Members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that in what will continue to scare parents, students and staff members, the University of Jos (UNIJOS) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised alarm over the insecurity ravaging Plateau state.

According to the body, the lives of students and lecturers in the university are no longer safe.

ASUU claimed three students of the university have already became victims of the insecurity while two others are in currently on admission in a hospital.

