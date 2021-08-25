Stephen Nii Adjetey Tawiah recalled how a mother of a five-year-old daughter was on the verged of being evicted from her house

The UK-based Ghanaian lawyer disclosed that the woman was a victim of a landlord whose only interest was exploiting tenants

A year after representing the woman, she returned to deliver flowers along with an uplifting message to express gratitude

When British-Ghanaian barrister, Stephen Nii Adjetey Tawiah, represented a mother of a five-year-old daughter a year ago, he had no idea she would return to show gratitude.

The UK-based lawyer represented the woman who at the time was on the verge of being kicked out of her house by a ''crazy landlord''.

Ghanaian lawyer helps mom and daughter being evicted by landlord; she sends powerful message to thank him. Image: Stephen Nii Adjetey Tawiah

Source: UGC

According to Nii Adjetey Tawiah, the landlord was exploiting his tenants, and the woman and her daughter were just days away from being victims.

Recalling the incident

In a post seen on his Facebook page, Nii Adjetey Tawiah claimed God spoke through him to offer help to the woman who was in distress at the time.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

''So, I made my way back to chambers after finishing in court, and this is what was waiting for me. A client that I represented a year ago sent this to me. This client was on the verge of being kicked out of her house by a crazy landlord who was just interested in exploiting tenants,'' said Nii Adjetey Tawiah.

''She had a 5-year-old daughter. They were days away from being thrown out on the streets. Thank God for speaking through me that day. It may have felt like a normal day for me, but it was a big day for my client,'' he added.

After helping the woman, she returned to deliver flowers along with a heartwarming message to thank Nii Adjetey Tawiah.

The woman's message

She wrote:

''Dear Stephen, You may not remember me. You were my barrister a year ago when my landlord was trying to throw me out with my 5-year-old. God bless you. Thank out for being there when I needed someone to speak for me. You encouraged me so much that day.

''Never allow anyone to dim your light. There are people you have never met who need you to shine. Keep on shining. Thanks,'' her message read.

Touched by the gesture of gratitude, Stephen Nii Adjetey Tawiah took to social media to share with his friends, admitting ''the message on the card ... made me smile.''

Read the post below:

Man who broke Nigerian law school record becomes attorney in USA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who broke a record at the Nigerian law school had celebrated becoming an attorney in the US.

The man identified as Oronsaye Christian, in a Facebook post, showcased the letter confirming his recognition with an interesting recollection of his successes in the law world, particularly his exploits at the Nigeria Law School.

According to Christian, he had finished from the Nigeria Law School in 2006 with not just first-class honours but also clearing numerous academic awards in the process, including bagging the Star Student Award.

Source: Legit.ng