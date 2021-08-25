A man has shared how the EFCC stunned his client with two bottles of wine and a branded clock after they had arrested him in his hotel room wrongly

According to him, the Italy-based man had stayed in a hotel with his wife and 3 kids in Ibadan in preparation for businesses he had to attend to

On that fateful night, the EFCC operatives stormed their hotel room and dragged the man and his family half naked to their office in Ibadan

A man missed his return flight to Italy after his unpleasant experience with operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),

According to Akeen Fadun who narrated the incident involving his client on Facebook, the man had lodged in a hotel with his wife and 3 kids to allow him to take care of businesses he had Tuesday night.

Their sojourn was said to have been interrupted by the EFCC operatives who stormed the hotel room of the man and dragged them -along with other persons - half naked to their office in Ibadan.

Despite pleas from the man to be permitted to go take his COVID-19 test in preparation for his Italy return trip, the operatives declined and ransacked his phones for hours.

After hours of unsuccessful search, they apologized and gave him two bottles of wine and a branded EFCC clock.

The man unfortunately had missed his flight.

Nigerians react

Abu Muhammad Aliy Adeniji commented:

"This is rubbish and unprofessionalism, he should sue those idiots, this is one of the problems we keep having in this country, but will he every get justice?"

"That was how some hungry police officers went to the apartments of a friend, just because he is always using a generator, he's a freelancer who works from home!"

Ismaeel Akintayo Owolabi said:

"Very pathetic! Everyone who earns online [or whose source of income is not public] is seen as potential fraudster. Very pathetic and worrisome!"

Oyeranmi Toheeb remarked:

"Our security outfit needs to be professional enough. I hope he was able to accomplished what he went to do?

"And you think they'll ever come back looto?"

BBNaija Dorathy calls out EFCC for breaking down her door

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija Dorathy had called out the EFCC for breaking down her door while searching for Yahoo boys.

The BBNaija star recounted that she heard some noises and voices at 4:45am in the morning and rushed out almost undressed to see what was happening.

According to her, she saw five men who were fully armed in her sitting room. Noting that they identified her, they told her to go back into her room and not say a word.

Dorathy said she was told that they were looking for some internet fraudsters who ran into her estate. The upset star stated that her mum had a panic attack from the intrusion of the EFFCC officials.

