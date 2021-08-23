BBNaija Dorathy Calls Out EFCC, Says They Broke Down Her Door While Searching for Yahoo Boys in Her Estate
- BBNaija Dorathy Bachor took to her social media page in the early hours of Monday, August 23, to lament
- The Lockdown star revealed how the EFCC invaded her privacy and made her feel unsafe despite being in her house
- Dorathy stated that the government agency told her they were looking for some internet fraudsters
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
BBNaija Dorathy Bachor has called out men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for barging into her home and disturbing her sleep.
The reality star lamented feeling unsafe despite being a citizen of the country.
Dorathy Bachor calls out EFCC
The BBNaija star said she heard some noises and voices at 4:45am in the morning and rushed out almost undressed to see what was happening.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
According to her, she saw five men who were fully armed in her sitting room. Noting that they identified her, they told her to go back into her room and not say a word.
Dorathy said she was told that they were looking for some internet fraudsters who ran into her estate. The upset star stated that her mum had a panic attack from the intrusion of the EFFCC officials.
Read her posts below. Swipe left to see more:
Nigerians react
As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Dorathy's posts.
successful_neo:
"Sue them!! Take them to court for invasion of privacy. Someone needs to step up and do something. This has become a business for them! They are not longer doing this for the benefit of Nigerians. This is a big-time business now!!"
dvclothing234:
"These ones look like Sars in Efcc uniform."
concerned_igbos:
"Make unah just dey complain without action. Thank you."
Nigerian lecturer releases results, 143 scored F in class of 300, photos of pasted scores generate reactions
mc_richborn:
"Even People wey them pack put for EFCC na Tout and refurbish Harmed Robbers or Repentant Boko Haram.. Can you just imagine the Yehyeh Country we are Living."
tonyblack_ent:
"No regulations? Can't this coconut head government learn one good thing from other good countries they travel to?"
adanna_gil:
"There was a country!!!"
sauceprince1:
"Big shame on these people."
ojoshaggi_:
"What going on? Omo thank God say them recognize you oo."
BBNaija Dorathy reacts to the photo of a bride who looks like her
It all started when a photo of a couple at their wedding ceremony surfaced online.
The bride in the photo looked like Dorathy and many found it hard not to believe it was not the reality star.
The BBNaija star took to her Instagram story channel to refute claims that she is the one in the photo and to also tell people to stop tagging her.
Source: Legit