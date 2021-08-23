BBNaija Dorathy Bachor took to her social media page in the early hours of Monday, August 23, to lament

The Lockdown star revealed how the EFCC invaded her privacy and made her feel unsafe despite being in her house

Dorathy stated that the government agency told her they were looking for some internet fraudsters

BBNaija Dorathy Bachor has called out men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for barging into her home and disturbing her sleep.

The reality star lamented feeling unsafe despite being a citizen of the country.

BBNaija Dorathy calls out EFCC officials on social media.

Source: Instagram

Dorathy Bachor calls out EFCC

The BBNaija star said she heard some noises and voices at 4:45am in the morning and rushed out almost undressed to see what was happening.

According to her, she saw five men who were fully armed in her sitting room. Noting that they identified her, they told her to go back into her room and not say a word.

Dorathy said she was told that they were looking for some internet fraudsters who ran into her estate. The upset star stated that her mum had a panic attack from the intrusion of the EFFCC officials.

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Dorathy's posts.

successful_neo:

"Sue them!! Take them to court for invasion of privacy. Someone needs to step up and do something. This has become a business for them! They are not longer doing this for the benefit of Nigerians. This is a big-time business now!!"

dvclothing234:

"These ones look like Sars in Efcc uniform."

concerned_igbos:

"Make unah just dey complain without action. Thank you."

mc_richborn:

"Even People wey them pack put for EFCC na Tout and refurbish Harmed Robbers or Repentant Boko Haram.. Can you just imagine the Yehyeh Country we are Living."

tonyblack_ent:

"No regulations? Can't this coconut head government learn one good thing from other good countries they travel to?"

adanna_gil:

"There was a country!!!"

sauceprince1:

"Big shame on these people."

ojoshaggi_:

"What going on? Omo thank God say them recognize you oo."

