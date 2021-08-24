A Senegalese man is making headlines after impersonating his girlfriend in a desperate attempt to complete her final examinations and pass

Apparently, the young lady had been anxious she might fail the exams herself and so employed the help of her more-than-willing partner

Hilarious pictures of him all decked out in a dress and headscarf have since surfaced on social media

A Senegalese man is expected to appear in court after trying to bamboozle an entire school district. It seems the devoted boyfriend had let his partner persuade him to write her final high school examinations, fearing she might fail them herself.

A Senegalese man is expected to appear in court after attempting to write his girlfriend's final examinations. Image: @AfricaFactZone/Twitter

Source: UGC

He wrote some before he was caught

Hilarious photos which surfaced on social media show him wearing a red dress with black patterns and a matching doek, an impressive attempt to deceive exam invigilators.

Khadim Mboup, the 22-year-old student from Gaston Berger University, seemingly took his task very seriously. One source reports that the young man even wore make-up, earrings, and fake body padding to appear more convincing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He managed to sneak in for three days before the moderator noticed something funny about him on the fourth day, Jacaranda FM reports. The teacher recognised something unusual about his attire.

They then reported Mboup to the police, who arrested both him and his girlfriend. The pair were detained Monday, August 23, and are facing charges of exam fraud, their lawyer told Africa News.

Many students failed lecturer's exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Chidozie Odogwuzilla Nnachor on Facebook stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing snapshots of a result where almost half of the students who sat for an examination failed.

Taking to his Facebook, he said that the results are for students in the department of microbiology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Chidozie revealed that the woeful results of 143 F’s and 93 E’s say so much about the school than the students. He labelled it an act of wickedness.

His Facebook post partly read:

“This is why professors have anchored the worst elections in Nigeria in terms of malpractice. They accuse students of malpractice, but conveniently fail to notice the screaming malpractice that is intentionally failing students en-masse just for the kick...”

Source: Legit