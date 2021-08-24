For obvious reasons, the northern part of Nigeria is belted in fears of bandits and their injurious activities

The fear was heightened on Tuesday, August 24, when armed criminals attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna

A foremost northern socio-cultural group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has seen this as a poor scorecard for Nigeria's security

In the opinion of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by bandits is a national disgrace.

The northern which lamented over the worsening insecurity menace in Nigeria stated that it is a shame that ordinary street bandits could get their way into the NDA and even attack officers, The Cable reports.

The ACF said the criminals must be arrested and brought to book (Photo: NDA)

Source: UGC

The spokesman of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe, called on security agencies to make sure the kidnapped operative is rescued because he and his colleagues have spent their days service their country, Punch also reported.

Yawe said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"We hope their sacrifices are not in vain. The Forum is praying that the abducted officer will be rescued and the criminals who abducted him brought to book.

“It is really sad that ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national and international repute, outwit the security system and men there, kill officers and take one away to an unknown destination."

NDA attack: Sources say personnel in charge of CCTV slept off

Meanwhile, It was gathered that personnel monitoring closed-circuit television (CCTV) at the NDA were reportedly asleep when bandits attacked the premises on Tuesday, August 24.

Sources quoted in the report said the bandits sneaked in through a part of the facility that had no fence.

One of them said:

“It was in the middle of the night, and the personnel that were meant to be monitoring the CCTV had slept off. They could have put everyone on alert, and avert the attack.”

The report noted that the academy authorities would court-martial some soldiers for failing to secure the area.

The bandits shot Lieutenant Commodore Awolor and Flight Lieutenant Commodore Okoronkwo while one Major Colonel Datong is still missing.

The armed men who were dressed in military camouflage beat the guards and headed for the officers’ quarters of the institution.

Source: Legit Nigeria