A police inspector has been killed by unknown gunmen in Anambra state during a gun duel between policemen and the assailants

The police authorities in the southeast state have confirmed the incident but did not mention which group is responsible for the attack

There have been series of attacks on police operatives and their formations in Anambra and other southeast states in the past few months

Onitsha - A report published by The Guardian newspaper indicates that gunmen killed a police inspector in Anambra state on Sunday, September 19.

According to the report, the gunmen ambushed a police patrol in the commercial town of Onitsha and opened fire.

Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu said in a statement:

“The attackers drove in a Sienna vehicle… and started shooting at the patrol vehicle along Ukegbu junction.

“Unfortunately, during the exchange of gunfire, one police inspector paid the supreme price. Other officers were wounded in the attack.”

It is not clear which group in the southeast state is responsible for the latest attack in what has now been a routine in the area and neighbouring states.

INEC office in Enugu attacked the same day

Recall that an attack was reported at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s office in Awgu local government area of Enugu state on the same day.

According to a press statement by INEC seen by Legit.ng, the building was set ablaze on Sunday morning, September 19, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores' section where election materials are kept.

Part of the statement read:

“This unfortunate incident is the first since the last attack on our facilities four months ago in May 2021.”

