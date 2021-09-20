It is said that most people get premonitions of their death and mention it before the tragedy eventually happens. This was the case of late Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who passed on in the night of Saturday, September 18.

Almost exactly one year ago (2020), Mailafia cried out about his life being in danger as he kept speaking of strange persons who were stalking him.

The CBN ex-deputy governor made the claim on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Jos, the Plateau state capital after he was interrogated for a third time by the Department of State Service (DSS).

In a report by The Cable, the deceased had claimed that at a particular time he saw some persons trying to break into his residence and had to scale the fence to save his life.

He added that this happened around the same time a lot life-threatening calls were put across to him, Premium Times had reported.

His words:

“I have indicated that I have reason to believe that my life has been in danger. I have no conclusive proof but I get threats, I get calls.

“Where I was staying, on Thursday, I saw some strange people at the gate trying to break in. I jumped the fence and escaped because I don’t know who they are."

Mailafia identifies people behind problems in the north

Recall that Mailafia had identified the elite as those responsible for challenges in the geographical zone.

Mailafia in a virtual conference on Sunday, August 15, explained that there is a peculiar ‘disease’ in northern Nigeria which is being perpetrated by the elites who hate the nation.

The former deputy governor of CBN went on to note that the elites are the problem of Nigeria, adding that their activities prove it.

While decring the campaign against Western education being championed by Boko Haram, the former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said Islam is not opposed to it.

According to Mailafia, the elites want nothing but the worst for the country.

He was quoted to have said:

“We have a peculiar disease in northern Nigeria perpetrated by elites who hate Nigeria and want nothing but the worst for our country. That is what I’m beginning to see with all these killings.”

