Shine Ya Eyes male housemates Boma, Cross and Whitemoney recently had a conversation about their favourite ladies in the house

Interestingly, Nini and Angel were mentioned as the guys pointed out that they are easy-going and truthful

Viewers and social media observers had different reactions to the names mentioned by the male housemates

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemates have spent over four weeks in the house and they now understand each other to a considerable level.

Just recently, Boma, Cross and Witemoney had a conversation in the garden area where they talked about their most preferred female housemates.

For Cross and Boma, the two came to a joint conclusion that they prefer Nini and Angel to other ladies in the house.

According to them, the ladies are easygoing and do not tell lies when it comes to their dealings in the house. Cross noted that although there are times when Angel lies, she eventually circles back to tell the truth.

He added that Nini, on the other hand, tells it as it is. Boma also mentioned that he really likes Angel and how she carries herself in the house.

Social media users react

The conversation between the boys stirred different reactions from fans and viewers of the show.

Read some of their comments below:

chimamandaalex904 said:

"The girl wey u viewers are watching ...u hear the truth.... that's my angel baby."

wummyrachy said:

"Yes so…Angel my babefree spirited….living her life to keep her mental health intact and some viewers are choking on it….wahala for who no like Angel oo."

adorasfashionicon_ said:

"Yes my angel."

