Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Liquorose succeeded Maria as the new Head of House after scoring the highest point in their games

Having succeeded Maria, Liquorose used her veto power in favour of Peace, putting Cross up for possible eviction alongside Pere and five others

The new Head of House apologised for replacing Peace with Cross on the possible eviction list, saying it was a fast decision to make

BBNaija housemate, Liquorose, has apologised to Cross for using her veto power to put him on a list of her peers who are up for possible eviction in the fifth week of the Shine Ya Eye show.

The 26-year-old, on Monday, August 23, succeeded Maria as the Head of House with the highest points in the games.

Liquorose apologises to Cross after using her veto power as head of house against him. Photo Credit: @crossda_boss @ liquorose

Source: Instagram

Having emerged victorious in the Monday Head of House games, Liquorose could not be called on during nominations by her fellow housemates.

However, following the nominations on Monday, Maria, Pere, Peace, JMK, Sammie, and Queen, were put up for possible eviction.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As part of the things Liquorose would enjoy as the Head of House is a veto power, which was expected of her to use in saving one nominee and replace with another.

Exercising her veto power, Liquorose saved Peace and replaced her with Cross on the list of those selected for possible eviction from the show.

After replacing Peace with Cross on the possible eviction list, Liquorose went to meet Cross and apologised to him for such a decision.

The dancer explained to Cross that it was a fast decision to make when she was asked to use her veto power, adding that it was nothing personal.

She, however, described Cross as one of the strongest Shine Ya Eye housemates.

Responding to her, Cross said although he didn’t expect Liquorose to use her veto power against it, it’s a game he understands needs to be played.

Watch their conversation below

Fans react

Liquorose's apology drew reactions from BBNaija fans, who thronged social media to criticise her.

Read some of their comments below:

Aremo_patek9:

"She they mad, not about being strong, she no like him coz Cross his so loved in the house and she always tell big brother that she will always put him up for eviction."

Oje_01:

"I swear cross suppose shun her….this is totally rubbish."

Gem_essa:

"Abeg keep the energy why do oju aye."

Pere, Maria, 4 others up for possible eviction

As the fifth week of BBNaija's Shine Ya Eye show commenced, JMK, Queen, Peace, Pere, Maria, and Sammie, were nominated for possible eviction.

Following the nominations, Liquorose saved Peace with her veto power and replaced her with Cross.

With the replacement, Cross joined Pere and others on the list of those that may likely be shown the door by the end of the week.

Source: Legit.ng