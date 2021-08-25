Shine Ya Eyes housemate Boma has got Nigerians talking after a video of him was spotted on social media

Boma was having a conversation about the ladies with another male housemate whose face was not clearly seen

Some Nigerians were not impressed with what Boma said as they stated that he thinks too highly of himself

BBNaija star Boma said he'll surprise the female housemates for singing with his name. The former Head of House was sharing his plans with a fellow male contestant in the house.

BBNaija Boma shares his plans for the female housemates. Photos: @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

Boma is set to surprise the female housemates

In the video spotted online, the former Head of House was still in his pajamas and trying to brush his teeth as he spoke.

Speaking on the women, Boma stated that they don't know that he also has some surprises for them. Comparing himself to Gadaffi, Boma noted that he has no plans to slow down.

According to him, the women won't see what he has coming for them.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react

mhiz_bleny:

"What is dis one feeling like? mumu."

bigbrotherhotgossip:

"Person wey Angel say e nor sabi kiss. Dey form okro."

victoriaaaahz_dawta:

"Abeg u no okro anything, only angel bed you sleep, you don fall, mycheew... Angel is the real thick okro."

adaezelamberts:

"BomA legit thinks he’s a spec."

cno215nyu:

"The way I roll my eyes every time Boma talks."

linqwa_:

"Most of you trolling pere....this boma worst. I thought he will be matured considering his experience e too dey talk when you are not a woman chineke."

lynda_stemcell:

"With all the mouth, dem say, you no sabi kiss!!! Your mouth dey draw "ndi Okra."

queen_belleza:

"Mumu somebody that cannot act his age."

phoebekroma:

"Monkeeyyyy go and learn how to kiss first."

joyfulugo:

"Boma na ode."

Big Brother house does not belong to your father

Boma slept alongside Angel on the same bed. And even though the light had been switched off at the time they were still up, the duo continued to talk and laugh at the detriment of other sleeping housemates.

This wasn’t cool for Maria who raised concern that they were having a good time and not minding others around them.

Angered by Maria’s concern, Boma was quick to reply to her, saying if she wanted to sleep, she would regardless of their disturbance.

Source: Legit