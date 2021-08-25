Controversial rapper Speed Darlington has got Nigerians talking on social media after a video of him was spotted

Darlington was angry as he addressed some airport officials for cheating and discriminating against him

Nigerians expressed their thoughts on how they love the rapper's reaction towards the officials

Rapper Speed Darlington has shown that he is a no-nonsense person and will not be cheated.

A video of the singer was recently spotted on social media and it showed him angrily speaking to some airport officials.

Speed Darlington expressed unhappiness that some people were given preferential treatment at the airport. Photos: @thetattleroomng

Speed Darlington argues angrily with airport officials

In the video online, the rapper was angry that some airport officials allowed some people to jump the queue.

The rapper also jumped the queue and he was asked to go back but he told the officials to also tell the guilty ones to go back.

Accusing them of preferential treatment, the rapper asked that the country be broken up.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

kwam_kwamm:

"My president."

king.roajs:

"Always causing trouble, e go tire you one day if you no de tire."

blacgenius07:

"Akpi 1."

man_like_nino:

"Love this guy."

yourssincerly_levilee:

"I love this guy Aswear."

wahaladeyonline:

"Man don't take nonsense."

official_henryboi:

"Lol my friend."

official_ruthpius:

"I like this guy."

oga_phonzy:

"You wanna see craze?"

officialsamoz:

"Our president."

