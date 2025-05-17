Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City 1-0 to win the 2024/25 FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday afternoon

Eberechi Eze became the first Palace player to score in five straight games since Darren Ambrose in 2009

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson saved Omar Marmoush's penalty and denied Erling Haaland on the rebound

Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, May 17.

The Eagles clinched their first major trophy in the club’s 119-year history and secured a spot in European competition next season.

Manchester City started on the front foot, with Kevin De Bruyne lofting a pass over Palace’s defense in the 7th minute. Erling Haaland connected at the far post, but goalkeeper Dean Henderson reacted quickly to parry the ball out for a corner.

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Final match against Manchester City. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Palace grabbed the lead in the 16th minute. Eberechi Eze finished off a swift counterattack involving Kamada and Mateta.

Munoz delivered a pinpoint cross from the right, which Eze drilled low into the net from just outside the box.

In the 33rd minute, Manchester City were awarded a penalty after Bernardo Silva was brought down in the box by Tyrick Mitchell.

Omar Marmoush stepped up to take the spot-kick after a brief VAR check but saw his shot saved brilliantly by Henderson. Haaland’s rebound attempt was also denied spectacularly by the Palace keeper.

VAR denies City equaliser

In the 70th minute, City thought they had equalised when Jose Munoz’s effort found the back of the net.

However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was chalked off. Ismaïla Sarr, who was offside in the buildup, deflected the initial shot from Munoz before the forward converted on the rebound.

The disallowed goal sparked cheers from the Palace faithful, as the Eagles held on for a famous win that not only delivered silverware but also secured a place in European football next season.

Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace saves the ball from Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Final against Manchester City. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City fans react

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace. Read them below:

Arap Kosgei said:

"Mancity's problems started when Haaland came back ... back to playing 10 men."

Moha Abdi wrote:

"As United fan i am happy, because at last Pep is feeling pain this season, the pain we were feeling so many years let him feel what we were going through."

Arise N Shine added:

"Just imagine blaming your entire season on injuries and Liverpool being lucky while Palace are on their way to winning the FA CUP and Newcastle finishing 2nd and won the League Cup."

Sirr Jimmy said:

"City won 5games in a row without haaland until Pep realises haaland doesn't suit his style of play d beta 4 him."

Tlhole Mabozeni wrote:

"Mancity have no right to laugh at Real Madrid 😂They both got nothing."

