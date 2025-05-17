INEC has published personal details of 2025 Anambra governorship candidates after 16 parties submitted nomination forms by May 12 deadline

Copies of candidates’ Form EC9, including credentials, are displayed at INEC headquarters and 21 LG offices across Anambra for public scrutiny

Nigerians were, however, urged to verify documents and can challenge false information in court; final candidate list out June 9; election set for November 8, 2025

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially published the personal details of candidates for the 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election, following the conclusion of party primaries.

Sixteen parties submit nomination forms

The body in a statement made available on X, also revealed that by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday, 12 May, sixteen political parties uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms to the INEC portal, which automatically closed thereafter.

The statement was signed by Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee.

INEC also mentioned that the move was in accordance with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission has made available copies of Form EC9, which include candidates’ personal particulars, academic credentials, and supporting documents.

It hinted that these documents are displayed at the INEC State Headquarters and all 21 Local Government offices across Anambra State to ensure transparency.

INEC calls for public scrutiny and legal action

INEC, however, appealed to Nigerians to carefully examine the submitted documents.

The commission emphasised that any aspirant who participated in party primaries and has reasonable grounds to believe that a rival candidate provided false information can legally challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court, as outlined in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Final list and election date confirmed

The commission further stated that the final list of governorship candidates will be published on 9 June 2025, at least 150 days before the election, in line with Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The Anambra State Governorship Election is scheduled for Saturday, 8 November 2025.

INEC chairman clears air on alleged sack

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, May 12, dismissed rumours that he had been removed from office, saying he is still in charge of the electoral body.

Prof. Yakubu also said that changes to the Electoral Act will be made before the 2027 general elections.

He made these comments on Monday while speaking with journalists at the Presidential Villa in Abuja at the swearing-in of two new INEC national commissioners by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

