A Nigerian doctor who is one of those seeking better opportunities in Saudi Arabia has expressed displeasure over her country's healthcare system

The doctor named Vivian Okoro, who left medical school in 2011, said she met her lecturer at the Saudi Arabia recruitment centre in Abuja

According to the woman who spoke in a video interview that was shared on social media, she never knew it has got this bad

A Nigerian doctor, Vivian Okoro has expressed displeasure over what is going on between members of the medical profession and the federal government.

Doctors are currently on strike over irregular payment of salaries, among other issues.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @officialgalaxytv the woman was at the Saudi Arabia recruitment centre for medical doctors interested in working in the Arab country.

Vivian Okoro is a Nigerian medical doctor seeking better opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

As Nigerian doctors thronged the recruitment centre in Abuja, the woman sighted her lecturer, a seasoned pediatrician, who taught her some years ago.

In her words:

"I left medical school April 2011. My teacher is here. My own teacher. The first person I sighted here was my own teacher, a seasoned pediatric consultant. You know what it means? My teacher that thought me how many years ago.

"I'm giving up on the country, on our leaders, and I come here to meet my teacher. I mean, this is the worse, I never knew it has gone this bad."

Nigerians react

Reacting, @obinna_8 said:

"oh my gosh!! Shame on Nigerian government!!!"

@dadashnami commented:

"This is so sad to watch."

@fat5503 wrote:

"This is too bad."

Saudi Arabia holds recruitment for Nigerian doctors in Lagos, Abuja

Legit.ng previously reported that many medical doctors in Nigeria applied for job positions with the Saudi Arabia ministry of health at a recruitment exercise organised by the ministry in Ikeja, the Lagos state capital, on Sunday, August 22.

The job offer was for consultants and specialists in all medical fields, excluding psychiatrists.

Among those present for the interview were medical consultants and doctors in various areas of specialisation.

Each applicant paid N10,000 as the application fee after which medical certificates, means of identification, and other documents were tendered.

