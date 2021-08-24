Poor remuneration, inadequate manpower, poor health facilities, and equipment, are forcing Nigerian doctors to leave the country

Saudi Arabia is taking advantage of this as the country's ministry of health is now recruiting Nigerian doctors

The recruitment exercise is taking place simultaneously in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Lagos - Many medical doctors in Nigeria have applied for job positions with the Saudi Arabia ministry of health at a recruitment exercise organised by the ministry in Ikeja, the Lagos state capital, on Sunday, August 22.

The Cable newspaper reports that the job offer was for consultants and specialists in all medical fields, excluding psychiatrists.

Among those present for the interview were medical consultants and doctors in various areas of specialisation.

Each applicant paid N10,000 as the application fee after which medical certificates, means of identification, and other documents were tendered.

After payment, the medical doctors were screened before a panel of Saudi Arabian personnel.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that over 500 Nigerian doctors turned up at the recruitment exercise in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the report, there was a large crowd of doctors within and outside the building during the exercise.

The recruitment exercise comes amid ongoing strike action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The doctors had commenced the strike on Sunday, August 1 over irregular payment of salaries, among other issues.

Recent meeting between NARD and FG deadlocked

Recall that NARD recently rejected the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) presented by the federal government to its members.

This was disclosed by the NARD national president, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilaw in Abuja on Sunday, August 22.

According to Uyilawa, NARD had refused to sign the MoU due to an undisclosed clause.

Minister of health wades in

On his part, the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has advised striking members of NARD to resume duties while negotiations between both parties continue.

The minister added that the ‘No Work, No Pay’ rule is not a punitive measure but a provision of the Internal Labour Organisation.

He wondered why medical practitioners expect to get their salaries from taxpayers' money while they are at home on strike.

