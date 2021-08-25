Chidimma Muogbo and Chinemerem Muogbo, an identical set of twins, have graduated together as medical doctors

Their mother, Uju Sussan, who is a senior lecturer with a Ph.D., narrated the story on social media

According to her, the young doctors have had issues with different forms of identification systems that recognised them as one person

Two adorable young men, Chidimma Muogbo and Chinemerem Muogbo, who are twin brothers have graduated together from medical school as doctors.

The news was shared by their mother, Uju Sussan, who holds a Ph.D. as a senior lecturer at Anambra State University, Nigeria, on her personal LinkedIn handle.

Aside from congratulating her two sons, the proud mother also shared how they have had challenges with different social media platforms and identification systems because of the stark resemblance.

Handsome and brilliant twin boys graduate together as medical doctors Credit: LinkedIn, Uju Sussan, PhD

Source: UGC

She mentioned as one of many examples:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Last week on this app, LinkedIn #linkedincommunity, they wrote about their graduation and tagged me duly but LinkedIn pulled down one of their profile thinking it was one person until they wrote and LinkedIn restored their pages."

Heartwarming reactions

Below were some of the pleasant comments from social media users after reading the beautiful story.

Chinonyelum Ejimuda said:

"I thought it was only I and my twin sister, Chibundom Ejimuda that had the National ID card issue too."

Iain Stewart Brown-Hovelt mentioned:

"Systems can't think out of the box because the designers of them didn't either.....programmers take note. Congratulations on their hard work to become doctors but I hope they don't work in the same hospital or there will be many confused patients."

Mariel NievesClassen indicated:

"You are an excellent mother to educate your twins. Also, you will be so proud."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in 2017, the Wade quadruplets Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel were all enrolled into the prestigious Yale University.

In their freshman year, they revealed to NBC that although they were a support group for each other, they hoped to grow in different directions as individual people.

Four years later, the 22-year-olds now boast several degrees and have achieved that dream of growing independently.

Source: Legit.ng