Passengers arriving on two Air India Express flights to Patna were shocked to discover that none of their checked baggage had arrived

The airline cited bad weather and Patna airport’s short runway as reasons for offloading luggage, leaving travellers frustrated and stranded with only their cabin bags

The incident has reignited concerns over Air India’s operational preparedness and passenger communication

Passengers arriving at Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan International Airport on Saturday morning were left both bewildered and irate when two Air India Express flights landed without a single piece of checked baggage onboard.

What began as routine arrivals for flight IX-2936 from Bengaluru at 8.23 am and flight IX-1634 from Chennai at 8.50 am soon spiralled into confusion as travellers waited in vain by the designated conveyor belts.

Two Air India Flights Land Without Passengers’ Luggage, Ignite Anger and Frustration. Photo credit: HindustanTimes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Despite airport displays pointing to belts 4 and 3 respectively, no luggage appeared.

“I waited for more than an hour, but the belt was empty,” said Vivek Sharma, a passenger from Bengaluru.

Weather disruption leaves luggage grounded

According to passengers, airport staff revealed that adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru had disrupted loading procedures. Despite persistent attempts to gain clarity at the airline’s helpdesk, flyers were met with vague responses and little assurance.

“Airport staff informed us that due to bad weather in Bengaluru, our luggage was not loaded. Despite repeated enquiries at the airline’s counter, we were given no clear answers about where our bags were or when we would get them back,” Sharma added.

Tempers soon flared. One exasperated passenger demanded that the airline be shut down for its poor handling of operations, while another urgently requested same-day delivery of his essentials. “All my medicines are in that luggage. I can’t wait another day,” he said.

Airline blames safety protocols and Patna’s short runway

As tensions escalated, CISF personnel and airline staff were forced to calm the crowd. Airline representatives attributed the lapse to a combination of inclement weather at origin airports and operational constraints at Patna.

They cited weight restrictions and safety protocols, which, when combined with Patna airport’s shorter runway, led to offloading of checked baggage.

“The luggage will be delivered to your home addresses once it arrives,” airline staff assured the agitated passengers.

Load factor challenges persist at Patna Airport

Airport officials, speaking anonymously, pointed to a recurring issue. “This happens occasionally when departing from Patna where airlines are forced to unload checked baggage to meet the maximum take-off weight. The airport’s shorter runway makes it more likely,” one official noted.

As of Saturday evening, no official statement had been released by Air India. However, airport authorities indicated that the missing baggage was expected to arrive by Sunday.

Air India faces scrutiny over passenger handling

Many passengers were left with only their cabin bags and rising frustration. The incident has once again put Air India in the spotlight, as questions resurface about the carrier’s preparedness and communication with affected travellers.

