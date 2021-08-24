Big Brother Naija’s (BBNaija) former Head of House Maria and her deputy Boma, engaged each other in a scuffle to the surprise of many fans and viewers of the show

It all started when Maria cautioned Boma for talking and laughing with Angel on her bed, while other housemates were sleeping

Angered by her cautioning, Boma told Maria that the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye house doesn’t belong to her dad, and as a result, she needed to calm down

There was a heated argument between BBNaija housemates Boma and Maria after the latter complained of not being able to sleep due to the noise from the former.

On Monday, August 23, Boma slept alongside Angel on the same bed. And even though the light had been put off at the time they were still up, the duo continued to talk and laugh at the detriment of other sleeping housemates.

This wasn’t cool for Maria who raised concern that they were having a good time and not minding others around them.

Angered by Maria’s concern, Boma was quick to reply to her, saying if she wanted to sleep, she would regardless of their disturbance.

As they both continue to argue, Boma asked Maria if the Big Brother House belongs to her father.

Expressing her disappointment in Boma and Angel, Maria said the duo was disrespectful.

Watch a video clip from the incident below

Fans react

The fracas stirred controversy on social media with many BBNaija fans and viewers airing their opinions.

Read some of their comments below:

Princeoroso:

"Maria own sef dey her body. But this Boma of a guy, no worry, continue to dey quarrel with woman, ur cup go soon full. Man wey like gossip pass woman."

Abasjafiya:

"It's such a relief to see Boma have a mind of his own . Not the usual s**k up we know. Perhaps its Angel's energy gingering him."

Sau1304:

"Isn't the same Boma who said light are turned off for a reason last week if I'm not mistaken"

Liquorose succeeds Maria as Head of House

Having scored the highest score in the Head of House games that were held on Monday, August 23, Liquorose succeeded Maria as the leader of the Shine Ya Eye housemates in the fifth week of the reality TV show.

Being the new Head of House, she was exempted from eviction in the course of her reign. She was also expected to stay in the Head of House lounge.

Following her emergence as the show’s latest HOH, Liquorose was rewarded with movie night tickets and was asked to enjoy her night with four of her peers in the house.

The 26-year-old picked Tega, Maria, Whitemoney, and Emmanuel to enjoy her movie night with her.

