A former military administrator of Ondo state, retired Rear Admiral Sunday Abiodun Olukoya, has passed on

Reliable media sources said Olukoya was said to have died on Tuesday, August 24, after a long struggle with a sickness

The deceased ruled the state under the military government of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida

A report from PM News said a former military governor of old Ondo state, retired Rear Admiral Sunday Abiodun Olukoya, has been confirmed dead.

The publication indicated that Olukoya died at the age of 72 on Tuesday, August 24, after a long struggle that is yet to be disclosed, The Nation added.

He was the administrator of Ondo and Ekiti between 1989 and 1992 before they were split by the then military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

The nature of late Olukoya's sickness is yet undisclosed (Photo: The Nation)

The deceased was a successor to Commodore Olabode George (retired) and handed power to Chief Bamidele Olomilua.

A former Nigerian navy captain, he ruled of Ondo from 1990 to 1992. Olukoya was one of the allies of a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko.

Great loss as prominent former governor dies, state govt reacts

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd), a former military governor of Jigawa state, had died. He died in Kaduna on Friday, July 16.

The Jigawa state government announced his demise in a press statement by Habibu Nuhu Kila, the special adviser on media to the governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The statement quoted Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state as announcing, with utter sadness, the death of the retired general.

Legit.ng gathered that the Jigawa governor described General Aliyu's death as a great loss to the people and government of the northern state.

He said that the deceased sacrificed his life in the service of humanity. Governor Badaru prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

General Aliyu served as the military administrator of Jigawa state under General Sani Abacha regime.

Reacting to General Aliyu's death on Facebook, Ezekiel Luke Bwala said:

"May Almighty Allah accept his good service to humanity and Grant him Aljanatu Firdausi."

