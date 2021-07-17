A former military governor of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd), is dead.

He died in Kaduna on Friday.

Jigawa State Government announced his demise in a press statement by Habibu Nuhu Kila, Special Adviser (Media and Public Relations) to the governor.

The statement read thus: “His Excellency, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar MON, mni, of Jigawa State with utter sadness, announced the death of a former Military Administrator of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu rtd., who died yesterday Friday in Kaduna.

“Governor Badaru described the death of General Aliyu as a great loss to the people and government of Jigawa State.

“He said that the late General sacrificed his life in the service of humanity.

“Governor Badaru prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest and give his family and people of Jigawa State the fortitude to bear the loss.”

He served as the Military Administrator of the State from 9 December 1993 – 22 August 1996, under General Sani Abacha regime.

Early July, 2021, the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, was in Jigawa State and commissioned a road named after General Ibrahim Aliyu in recognition of his contribution to the state.

