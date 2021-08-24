Nigeria has lost one of its prominent political stakeholders, Senator Biyi Durojaye, a former federal lawmaker

Senator Durojaye who was also a former chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the NCC died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, after a brief illness

The family has confirmed the death, noting that it will soon announce when to accept condolence visits taking the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration

Lagos, Nigeria - Fourth Republic lawmaker, Senator Biyi Durojaye, is dead, according to a report filed by The Nation on Tuesday, August 24.

The newspaper cited sources as saying Durojaye died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, in Lagos while receiving medical attention.

It was gathered Durojaiye, 88, was once the chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Senator Biyi Durojaye, a former lawmaker and influential politician, is dead.

Meanwhile, a statement sent to Legit.ng by the deceased's family has also confirmed the development.

The statement reads:

"With gratitude to God and submission to His will, we announce the passing on to glory of our father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye.

"He went to meet with the Lord in the early hours of Tuesday 24th August 2021 after a brief illness at a ripe old age of 88.

"The family shall announce when proper arrangements have been made in line with Covid safety protocols to accept condolence visits."

The family of former Senator Biyi Durojaiye has confirmed his death.

Lady Adanma Okpara: Nigeria mourns as First Lady dies

Meanwhile, Lady Adanma Okpara, the widow of the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara, has died at the age of 97.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of Abia State over the death of the First Lady of the Eastern Region.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, his special adviser on media and publicity on Monday, August 23, the president described Lady Okpara as an enterprising and disciplined mother.

Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, widow of Nigeria’s first military head of state is dead

Lady Okpara's death came hours after the wife of a former Nigerian head of state, Major General Aguiyi-Ironsi, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, was confirmed dead.

The former first lady who would have turned 98 years on Sunday, November 21, passed away on Monday, August 23, at 97.

Aguiyi-Ironsi was the supreme commander of the National Military government for less than a year before he was ousted from his office and assassinated in the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup.

