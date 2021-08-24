Following the president’s move in reintroducing the open grazing policy, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has berated Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, describing it as gross failure

The founder of the Citadel Global Community, during an interview, described the present situation in the country as a confusing

Bakare hinted further that the rising insecurity in the country is at an alarming rate and a result of a failed government

Lagos- The general overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has said Nigeria is in a very perplexing situation under the administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Punch reports that, on Tuesday, August 24, the ex-vice-presidential candidate of the Congress for Progressive Change said that the country was at the precipice and that many things currently happening had not been seen before.

He added that adding that Nigeria has a way of bouncing back.

Pastor Tunde Bakare, says Nigeria is in a very perplexing situation under the administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Pastor Tunde Bakare

Source: Facebook

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This is not the Nigeria we envisioned — not only as young people but in recent past.

“It is as if we are, again, at the precipice; but Nigeria has a way of bouncing back.

“We are full of hope that God Almighty will help us. We are in a very perplexing situation as a nation."

Saharareporters report indicates that, In his assessment of the Buhari administration so far, he responded:

“If we are going to assess, we need a serious political medicare. There is no problem that is devoid of solutions.”

Stating whether or not the Buhari administration is a failure, Bakari added:

“I like to use my own words. Failure will look like ‘try again, you can still do something with it.’

“Yes, there is gross failure, it is apparent to everyone, but you can fail forward."

Governor Ortom Criticises Buhari's Administration, Describes It As Worst In Handling Critical Matters

Earlier, the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has again criticised the president’s way of handling pertinent matters in the country.

According to report, the governor slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as the worst when it comes to the handling of security matters.

Legit.ng gathered that Ortom, who was a guest on a live TV programme, on Tuesday, August 24, expressed disappointment at the way the president has handled certain critical matters in the country, especially insecurity.

Source: Legit