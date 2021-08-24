Multi-award-winning singer Burna Boy has received his nominee medallion and certificate for the Grammy award he won

The music star made this known via his Instagram stories, as he flaunted it in a series of videos

In the letter addressed to Burna Boy, Recording Academy commended the Kilometre singer for his contributions to the music industry

Popular singer Damini Ogulu, otherwise known as Burna Boy, has taken to social media to flaunt his Grammy Award nominee medallion and certificate, which he just received from the Recording Academy.

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, the self-styled African Giant shared the medallion with his followers and the certificate, which was signed by Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy interim president.

Singer Burna Boy flaunts his Grammy award nominee medallion and certificate. Photo Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

As read in the letter, the Recording Academy commended Burna Boy for his accomplishments so far in the music industry.

“The recognition of your pairs within the music industry is a significant and meaningful honour that entitles you to proudly wear the title of ‘Grammy Nominee’ as you join a select and prestigious group who shares that achievement,” the letter read partly.

It would be recalled that in March, Burna Boy won his first-ever Grammy award after being nominated in the category for the Best Global Music Album category.

The singer's latest album Twice As Tall, earned him the Grammy honour.

In related news, Burna Boy took the delivery of his newly-customised Grammy wristwatch on his social media pages.

Flaunting it in a series of posts on his social media pages, the singer revealed that his latest purchase is a black leather wristwatch from a special box with the Grammy logo imprinted on it.

