Top Nigerian music star, Damini Ogulu better known by his stage name, Burna Boy, clocked 30 on July 2, 2021

The music star has no doubt risen from being an underrated artiste to becoming one of the biggest and most respected singers in the country

To celebrate him on his big day, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of Burna Boy’s biggest achievements

The Nigerian music industry is one that is quite competitive and it has been noted that a star’s influence is fleeting if they do not manage to keep impressing fans.

However, one Nigerian musician of note, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has no doubt impressed his fans all over the country seeing as he has lived up to his title of being an African Giant.

Burna Boy who clocked 30 on July 2, 2021, had been in the music industry for a long time but did not seem to gain the recognition he deserved till recent times.

Burna Boy clocked 30 on July 2, 2021. Photo: @burnaboygram.

Source: Instagram

For many years, he was described as an underrated artiste whose talent deserved more spotlight than it was getting. Well, his story has now changed and he has successfully contributed to putting Nigerian music in a positive light on the world stage.

To celebrate the occasion of his 30th birthday, Legit.ng has gathered a list of Burna Boy’s achievements.

1. 3-time winner of BET Best International act award:

At the recently held BET award, Burna Boy impressed the country for the umpteenth time after winning the award for Best International Act. This was his third win and he broke the record of being the first African act to bag three BET nominations and win consecutively.

2. Grammy win:

The self-styled Odogwu no doubt came back twice as tall after his album, Twice As Tall, won a Grammy award for Best Global Album. This came after the singer had lost to Angelique Kidjo the previous year.

3. Most streamed album:

In 2019, Burna Boy’s African Giant album was named the most streamed album in the continent.

4. International collaborations:

American singer, Beyonce, is no doubt one of the most sought after international acts. Burna Boy worked with her on The Lion King: The Gift album and recorded Ja Ara E. He also teamed up with top American music star, Diddy, for the making of his Grammy-winning album, Twice As Tall, among other international collaborations.

5. MOBO Awards:

The Nigerian music star was also nominated by the Music of Black Origin Award in 2020 for the Best International act category and he brought the prize home.

Burna Boy says he's not a Nigerian artiste

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burn Boy got Nigerians talking on social media following his comments. The Grammy award winner in a response to a tweet stated that he does not identify as a Nigerian artiste.

Reacting to the bold statement, a follower pointed out despite not identifying as a Nigerian, the Kilometer crooner promotes African culture. He went on to accuse the singer of denying his motherland.

Burna Boy responded to his post, making it known that even though he is from Nigeria and lives in the country, he has never benefited from her.

Source: Legit Newspaper