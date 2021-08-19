Nigerian actor, Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki recently took to his Instagram page to share a throwback photo with Davido

The photo which appears a couple of years old shows a younger Davido posing for a selfie with the actor

Some months ago, Aki left social media users excited following an announcement that he would be shooting a movie with his on-screen brother, Osita Iheme

Thursdays are for throwbacks and there is nothing Nigerians love more than iconic photos of their favourite celebrities.

The actor recently shared an old photo with Davido. Photo credit: @chineduikedieze

Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, recently left his online followers pretty amused after he shared an old photo with music superstar, Davido.

The 43-year-old actor who is popularly known for his role as Aki in the much-loved film, Aki na Ukwa, posed for the selfie with a much-younger Davido.

Sharing the video, Ikedieze captioned:

"Throwback with OBO himself @davido. See my guy head o "

New movie loading

Veteran Nollywood actor Osita Iheme popularly known as Paw Paw and Chinedu Ikedieze who is known as Aki have expressed their readiness to shoot a movie for their fans.

The past few years have seen Nigerians sharing clips from their movies while reminiscing on how the movie legends made their childhood.

In fact, Paw Paw was named the king of memes for his acting skills and his characters in movies.

Davido's daughter Hailey shows off dance moves

Singer Davido enjoys spending time with his kids and he always makes sure to share the moments with his fans in the online community.

The music star who has been in the US over the past few weeks recently visited his daughter, Hailey Adeleke, and they had a fun time together.

Interestingly, the singer also got to witness his 4-year-old show-off dancing skills which she seemed to have learnt in his absence.

A new Bobrisky

It appears Nigerian male Barbie, Idris Okuneye, is gunning for a drama-free life as seen in his latest Instagram post.

Popularly known as Bobrisky, the 29-year-old recently shared a post in which he drew the attention of his followers to the lack of controversy concerning him.

According to the crossdresser, if the topic is not about money or business, he will no longer involve himself.

