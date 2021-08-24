A video from Burna Boy’s rehearsals ahead of his London concert on Friday has surfaced on social media

The singer’s mum, Bose Ogulu, was seen dancing energetically as she showed support for her Grammy-winning son

Mama Burna’s dance step got members of the online community talking with many hailing her for being by her son’s side

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is set to host a concert in London on Friday and the music star has already started rehearsals ahead of the day.

Just recently, a video from Burna Boy’s rehearsals surfaced online and many couldn’t help but admire his mother, Bose Ogulu, who was also present to show support for her son.

Burna Boy's mum seen dancing during his rehearsals. Photo: @thenamix

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, mama Burna wasn’t just there as a bystander as she also made sure to dance to some of the songs that were being rehearsed.

A portion of the video captured the moment she recreated the popular ‘gbese’ dance steps.

Check out the video below:

Many hail Burna Boy’s mother

The video stirred sweet reactions from social media observers. Many couldn’t help but admire how Burna’s mum continues to show up for him.

Read some comments sighted below:

mo_cheddarz said:

"E sweet ooo! Your mom being present while you winning."

tripplekhair_by_roseline said:

"Awww soo nice every mother’s dream."

bitcoin_chief said:

"Nothing as sweet as the whole family getting in the mud and also licking the oil."

adesewastylesignature said:

"Ah ahnnn! Give dem Mummyyyy."

austinfame_ said:

"Na this woman be burna engine oil. That dude for don nock since. Respect women with intellectual skills."

royal_voltage_oil_head said:

"Many people don't understand how she is feeling, no joy beat seeing your children grow big and better. May every good mother enjoy what they worked for from their children."

