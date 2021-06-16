Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu recently dragged singer Davido on his social media page

The actor noted that if the singer had indeed bought the new car he posted on social media, he would not have abbreviated the name

Uche then vowed to leave Nigeria if Davido can admit to it that his new car is not for him but his father

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has got Nigerians talking on social media after he addressed the issue of singer Davido's Rolls Royce car.

A few days ago, social media was agog when Davido shared photos of his brand new 2021 Rolls Royce worth N240 million.

Uche Maduagwu claims Davido is not the real owner of the Rolls Royce he posted online. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @davido

Uche's claims about Davido's Rolls Royce

The actor stated that if Davido was the real owner of the Rolls Royce he posted online, he would have fully spelt out the name of the car.

According to him, Davido's dad bought two brand new cars and the singer posted one of them as his own.

Uche noted that Davido can afford the Rolls Royce but he insists that the one on his page is for his dad.

Check out his post below:

Uche reveals what he would do if Davido admits to his claims

The controversial actor said he would leave Nigeria and Nollywood if Davido tells the truth about his car.

According to him, the RR Davido mentioned in his post means the car was rented.

Reactions trail Uche's claim

Uche's followers took to his comment section to react to his post.

don_nick124:

"Guy go rest Abeg... ur mouth na tap, no control."

christinebarnes655:

"If u commot for Nigeria where else u get to go? Oga rest make we hear word jare."

mummyjaycloset:

"Don't say what u don't know ooo chioma has a Porsche."

uchechioma.m:

"This guy is mentally not okay! May God help ur life."

sugarito_gold:

"E pain am."

