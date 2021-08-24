A young Nigerian man has been commended on social media for giving a student of Obafemi Awolowo University a free haircut

The video of the kind gesture was shared on social media by the Good Samaritan who said it hasn't been easy for the student

In the adorable video, the student could be seen admiring his new look and his satisfaction warmed the hearts of many

A Nigerian man has wowed social media users after giving a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) a free haircut.

The young man with the Instagram handle @tillz._ took to the social media platform to share the video.

The young man sat for a haircut and was satisfied with the outcome. Photo credit: (@tillz._)

Source: Instagram

In the adorable video, the kindhearted man walked up to the student who sat with his colleagues. Both men had a conversation and what followed next was a haircut.

According to the barber, he asked the student about school and the latter told him that it wasn't easy.

Many react to video

@krakstv on Instagram reposted the video on and many soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on it.

gbemisola_adenuga said:

"We need to help one another, We need kindness from each other to survive. This country hard gan. God bless you for your kind heart."

@fiadarling____ commented:

"Ohhhhhh I love it this is really good!! People are going through it. The best thing is to make them feel good. Love it!!"

@fariidarh_z wrote:

"He couldn’t stop looking at himself… Awww."

angelmazeli said:

"I am sooooo shocked it turned out welll honestly because nothing free in Nigeria turns out good."

@rinie_xo

"Tillz I see you, well done @tillz._"

Young barber gives orphans free haircut

In similar news, news a young Nigerian barber identified as Alexander Pius has put smiles on the faces of little kids at an orphanage home by cutting their hair for free.

The disclosure was made by Tales of Africa on Facebook, which said the young man extended the kind gesture towards the kids as his own way of giving back to the society.

According to Alexander, he wanted to let people know that skills can also be used to touch lives of the less privileged ones.

Source: Legit.ng