A young white lady has taken Crate Challenge to a whole new level with Bottle Challenge which many will not dare to try

The young lady could be seen in a video walking on nine bottles that were placed on a staircase and table

Many Nigerians have reacted to the video as some of them jokingly noted that they would like to try it out

A video of a young white lady doing Bottle Challenge has got people talking on social media as Crate Challenge continues to gain momentum.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @krakstv, the young lady walked on nine bottles that were placed on a staircase and table.

The young lady wowed many with amazing skills in Bottle Challenge video. Photo credit: @krakstv

She stepped on one bottle after the other with utmost carefulness as people gathered to watch her display amazing skills.

Onlookers could be seen watching her closely and as the lady got on the table, they gave her a round of applause.

Social media reacts

The video has generated massive reactions on social media as many people flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reacting, @bukolaojo.sassy said:

"Light weight plus ballet skills."

@brownskippo commented:

"We never comot for crate challenge nw na bottle."

@rayartworld wrote:

"Professional ballet steady."

@fehintolaolukotun said:

"It's this one I'm interested in doing gangan."

@mizkimoraprecious wrote:

"Devil just stay, people dey wake am up with love messages everyday!! That thing una dey find,he will give it to u guys abundantly."

Woman does Crate Challenge in her high heels

In other news, an American woman has the internet in a frenzy after positively shutting down the Crate Challenge. What's more, the beautiful lady did it all while wearing a pair of skinny high-heels.

Heading online, @kcjj_04 shared the jaw-dropping clip.

The Crate Challenge has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks and some users remarked that they had not yet seen anyone complete the social media competition.

To win, a person must successfully scale their way through a series of platforms that have been constructed entirely out of empty crates, which is exactly what the high-heeled beauty did.

