A 13-year-old girl has taken a large bumblebee to be her pet after it had refused to part ways with her

Lacy Shilinglaw was said to have seen the bee lying on the road on a certain day and rescued it by placing it on flowers

The bee named Betty has ever since refused to leave her side and even sleeps next to her as well as follows her to shops

A teenager has taken a bee as her pet despite having a dog.

13-year-old Lacey Shilinglaw took the decision after the large bee refused to go away, Mirror.co.uk reports.

The teenager had come to the rescue of the bee after which they became an item Photo Credit: Mirror.co.uk

Lacey, who resides in the UK, happened to come across the bumblebee on a certain day lying on the road and came to its aid by removing it from there and placing it on flowers.

As a result of her kind gesture to the bee, it has refused to leave her sight.

The bee named Betty now sleeps next to Lacey and follows her to shops.

Lacey's mum expresses surprise at the relationship between her daughter and a bee

Lacey's mum Laura Pashley has expressed surprise at how her daughter isn't scared of the bee.

According to Daily Mail, the 35-year-old woman said that the doors in their homes are usually open but the bee still wouldn't buzz off.

Laura described the relationship between her kid and the bee as beautiful.

She said:

''She absolutely loves her.

''It's completely lovely and also bonkers.

''Betty wanders all over her. including her face, and her glasses, and even in between her toes.

''She's on her 90 per cent of the time during the day. It's so beautiful - just gorgeous.

''I can't believe Lacey isn't scared.

''Bumblebees sting, and like wasps, they can repeatedly sting you without being hurt or dying like honeybees do."

