Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah made history as Sudan edged Equatorial Guinea 1-0 to end their eight-game winless run at the AFCON

Saul Coco’s own goal secured all three points for Sudan, keeping the Nile Crocodiles in contention for a place in the second round

Equatorial Guinea will face Algeria in a must-win encounter to keep their hopes of progression alive

Sudan defeated Equatorial Guinea 1-0 to mark a historic moment for coach Kwesi Appiah at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In their first-ever meeting, the Nile Crocodiles, who have been playing away from home due to civil unrest, secured a vital victory to keep their hopes of reaching the Round of 16 alive.

Ammar Kamal Eldin Tayfour during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Algeria and Sudan at Moulay Hassan Stadium. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

The decisive moment came in the 74th minute when Saul Coco inadvertently scored an own goal, turning a free kick past his goalkeeper Jesús Owono to end Sudan’s eight-game winless run at AFCON, per CAF.

Equatorial Guinea, known as the National Thunder, missed several chances in their push for an equaliser and were forced to settle for another defeat.

In Group E, Equatorial Guinea had earlier suffered a last-minute loss to Burkina Faso and will now need a major upset against the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their final group match to match Sudan’s 2023 AFCON run to the last 16.

Sudan will face Burkina Faso in their final group game in Casablanca on Wednesday, with both teams level on three points, while Equatorial Guinea will take on Algeria on the same day, per Sofa Score.

Kwesi Appiah makes history

Kwesi Appiah has become the first Ghanaian coach to win a match with two different countries at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Asante Kotoko coach previously led the Black Stars of Ghana to the semifinals of the 2013 AFCON, recording three wins and two draws before being eliminated by eventual champions Burkina Faso via a penalty shootout.

James Kwesi Appiah during the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group D match between Sudan and Iraq at Stadium 974 on December 06, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by: Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The 65-year-old is also the first Ghanaian to manage two different national teams at the continental tournament.

Late Cecil Attuquayeffio coached Benin Republic at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations, but that remained his only appearance at the continental showpiece.

Fans react

@PhilipneriMich1 said:

"Congratulations to the Sudanese. Even with all their problems, they still managed to qualify."

@_owurakuampofo wrote:

"The country of 🇸🇩 Sudan is seeing success on the field despite the troubles in their nation.

"Since Kwesi Appiah took over, they have qualified for the AFCON, won their first game at the tournament since 2012 and are now in this edition’s knockout round."

@kennedyansah_ added:

"Kwesi Appiah’s fairy tale as Sudan head coach has so far been a success.

"He qualified the team for the 2025 AFCON, led them to their first AFCON win since 2012 and has now helped the team qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament after Morocco beat Zambia."

Khumalo speaks about Ikpeazu

Legit.ng earlier reported that former South Africa national team captain Bongani Khumalo has claimed that he is surprised that Uche Ikpeazu chose Uganda over Nigeria.

Khumalo and Ikpeazu spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers, one of the many loans the Nigerian-Ugandan has been to in his nomadic career.

Source: Legit.ng