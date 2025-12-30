A Galatasaray fan travelled from Turkey to Morocco to support Victor Osimhen at AFCON 2025

The supporter praised Osimhen’s hunger as his drive following his success in Turkey

Osimhen’s impact has earned him cult-hero status at Galatasaray after domestic success

Victor Osimhen’s influence continues to stretch far beyond the football pitch, and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has offered fresh proof of his global appeal.

A die-hard Galatasaray supporter has travelled all the way from Turkey to Morocco just to watch the Super Eagles striker in action at AFCON 2025.

Victor Osimhen opened his goal account at AFCON 2025 after scoring Nigeria's opening goal vs Tunisia. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The passionate fan, identified as Hussein, turned up at the Super Eagles’ camp to show his support for the Nigerian forward.

According to CAF Online, Osimhen opened his AFCON goal account and also created an assist for Ademola Lookman as the Super Eagles cruised to a 3-2 victory against Tunisia in Nigeria’s second group game.

Fan travels across Europe to watch Osimhen

Hussein revealed that he made the long journey from Europe solely to follow Osimhen’s AFCON campaign with Nigeria.

The Galatasaray supporter described the Super Eagles striker as a rare presence in modern football, someone whose impact is felt instantly wherever he plays.

Speaking to Soccernet.ng on the sidelines of Nigeria’s training session, Hussein explained that his admiration for Osimhen goes far deeper than club loyalty or goals scored.

Hussein further explained that Osimhen’s appeal lies not just in his goalscoring ability but in his relentless hunger and personality.

“He’s one of a kind. He’s unique, he’s humble, he’s perfect, that’s why we love him,” Hussein said.

In Hussein’s view, Osimhen’s arrival at Galatasaray restored belief and energy within the club’s fanbase, something he feels every time the Nigerian steps onto the pitch.

Osimhen puts fear in opponents

Hussein stressed that Osimhen’s presence alone puts fear into opposing teams, whether he is playing in Italy, Turkey, or representing Nigeria at AFCON.

“If you have Osimhen, you’re already 1-0 up. He pushes the team forward. He always wants more. He can score 10 goals and still want the 11th. There’s no stopping him.”

The Galatasaray fan believes Osimhen’s mentality sets him apart from most modern forwards, noting his constant desire to improve and dominate games. That hunger, according to Hussein, is what makes Osimhen a difference-maker on the biggest stages.

Osimhen’s cult hero status at Galatasaray

Osimhen’s bond with Galatasaray fans has grown rapidly.

Victor Osimhen is well loved by Galatasaray supporters after joining the Turkish club from Napoli. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Just one year after leading the Istanbul giants to a historic Super Lig and Turkish Cup double in his debut season, the Nigerian forward has already cemented his status as a cult hero.

That success convinced Osimhen to sign permanently with Galatasaray last summer. Before departing for AFCON 2025, he had already scored 12 goals in all competitions this season for the Turkish giants, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Having already secured qualification to the AFCON Round of 16, Nigeria will take on Uganda in their final group game on Tuesday, December 30, with Osimhen expected to be rested for the clash.

