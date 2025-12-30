Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yobe State - Kidney researchers have detected heavy metal presence in samples of water consumed by residents of Gashua town in Yobe State.

This was the preliminary report on Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) research conducted in the area.

It was gathered that Gashua, Jakusko, and other communities along the Yobe River are badly hit by a decades-old renal failure burden.

This has resulted in high mortality and morbidity rates in the areas.

Prof. Mahmoud Maina, the Lead Researcher and Director, Biomedical Research and Training Centre (BioRTC), Yobe State University, Damaturu, said metals like cadmium, lead, and arsenic were potential triggers of CKD.

According to Maina, this should not be close to the environment in normal circumstances.

Maina is a neuroscientist and Adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni on Science, Research, and Innovation in the northeast state.

As reported by Daily Trust, he made this known in Damaturu on Monday, December 29, 2025.

“If you find them close to your environment, then know that they can result in not only kidney disease but also other conditions like cancer and dementia.”

He said the report also revealed that CKD was significantly driven by known conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

The director added that fishermen in the area were mostly affected by the disease as compared to others.

Speaking about the research, he said over 3,000 human and environmental samples, including urine, blood, food items, farm soil, river, and borehole water for the research.

He explained that the research was conducted by BioRTC, in collaboration with a 50-man team of scientists from the US, UK, Ghana, among others.

The director said nephrologists, geologists, chemists, physicians, geneticists, and environmental scientists are the experts who participated in the state government-sponsored research.

