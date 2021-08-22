Big Brother Naija star, Esther Biade, has taken to social media to mark her 25th birthday in style. The fashion enthusiast shared jaw-dropping new photos and we cannot help but fall in love with her all over again.

Birthdays are considered special days and this explains why a lot of people often go above and beyond to mark the day in their preferred styles.

The reality star showed off her curves in the new photos. Photo credit: @estherbiade

For a lot of celebrities, sharing photos online from their birthday shoot has become common practice such that fans often look forward to them.

Birthday dream

For Esther, however, turning 25 will forever remain special to her as revealed in her birthday post on August 22, 2021.

According to the 2018 reality star, she had dreamt about not reaching her 25th year on earth and the fear pushed her to even write a will.

In her words:

"A year ago, just after my 24th birthday, I had a disturbing dream that I won’t mark 25, I spoke to my mum and we both prayed about it. All through the year, I’ll be doing something random and the words from the dream would keep replaying in my head, it was so disturbing that I told my brother who is a Trust and Wills expert that I wanted to make a will. I’m super grateful to be alive, I can only say that it’s by God’s grace, He said He’ll perfect all that concerns me and I know He just started. Cheers to a new age Olaoluwa."

Her birthday outfit

For her official birthday look, the reality star held nothing back as she went all out in a fiery number designed by Xtrabride.

The dress which was made of earth-tone lining and multiple strings of crystal did justice to her feminine silhouette.

The reality star clocked 25. Photo credit: @esther_biade

Esther paired the cutout dress which flaunted her midrib with some studded heeled sandals. Her hair was pushed to the back in a sleek look to give the wet hair illusion. Coupled with her fierce makeup, Esther's look was all-around perfect.

The stunning look which was styled by Medlinboss is reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's famous 2019 Met Gala wet dress and we are totally here for it!

For her second look, Esther went quite the opposite direction as she rocked an all-black biker look with a blonde weave, posing by a power bike.

Check it out below:

Esther in black

Esther Biade, is a reality star lawyer, and an all-time slayer. The 2019 Pepper Dem housemate - ever since her exit from the show - has continued to prove she knows her onions when it comes to serving looks.

People have colour preferences and this, more often than not, reflects in their wardrobe choices. For Esther, it is a given that black is her go-to colour, and with the way she rocks it, who are we to complain?

The reality star who owns a fashion line is a lover of black and it shows in the number of outfits she owns in the colour.

