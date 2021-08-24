Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's vice president, has said that the ongoing reconciliatory meetings among PDP leaders are yielding good results

Abubakar made this known in Benin, the capital of Edo state, on Monday, August 23, after meeting with Governor Obaseki

According to him, the main opposition party in the country would be strengthened to take over power in 2023 from the APC

Benin, Edo - Former vice president Atiku Abubakar on Monday, August 23, declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is well-positioned now to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2023.

The News reports that Atiku disclosed this in Benin, the capital of Edo state, adding that the visitation was part of consultations on how to strengthen the PDP so as to take over power from the APC ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

A vice president Atiku Abubakar has said that the PDP will sack APC from power in 2023. Credit: Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Atiku told journalists after the meeting that his discussion with Governor Obaseki centered around governance, situations in the country and how PDP could be strengthened to take over power in 2023.

He said:

“Basically, we discussed about governance, the situation in the country, we discussed about our party, how our party should be strengthened and to take over leadership in as many states and also the federal government."

Obaseki calls for rebuilding of PDP before 2023 presidential election

Governor Obaseki also said there was a need to rebuild a strong PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

Obaseki noted:

“We must give Nigerians hope, the situation we are seeing in many weak countries, post-pandemic is not good at all. We have to rise as a party and not wait for the election, we most start our work now to rescue Nigeria.

“First, we need to build a very strong party to rescue Nigeria, I have been on the other side, it is clear to me that there is only one party in Nigeria, which is the PDP."

Obaseki described what he called impending food shortage and the rising cost of food items as the most frightening phenomenon in the country.

He added that the country is currently going through its most difficult economic situation in the history of its nationhood.

The Nation also reports that Obaseki hailed Atiku for his contributions to the advancement of democracy.

He said thanked Atiku for the good leadership, counsel he gave him during his electioneering, adding that the ex-vice president had private conversations, and rendered assistance to him when he and his supporters left the APC to join the PDP.

